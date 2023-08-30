Bartlesville man sentenced to 3 years for stalking, threatening Rep. Kevin Hern, his wife

TULSA, Okla. — A Bartlesville man was sentenced to three years in prison for stalking and threatening Congressman Kevin Hern and his wife on Aug. 29.

Keith Charles Eisenberg, 40, was sentenced for cyberstalking, threatening to kidnap and assault a member of Congress and his wife.

“Eisenberger threatened a member of Congress and his family in an attempt to interfere with and undermine our democratic process and the duties of that official,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Online threats of violence meant to intimidate elected officials, or any member of our community are criminal acts and will be investigated and prosecuted.”

2 News reported when Eisenberg was charged in May 2022.

U.S. Capitol special agents said Eisenberger appeared at Hern’s Capitol Hill office in January 2019, where he demanded to see the congressman.

The agents say Eisenberger told them that he believed Hern was elected illegally and that Hern had been appointed to the seat without Eisenberger being considered for the job. He also allegedly said he would not return to Oklahoma until Hern resigned.

In a November 2020 social media post, Eisenberger suggested that Hern deserved to be “federally executed” and that if that was not feasible, then his resignation, death or expulsion was acceptable, the complaint alleged.

He allegedly threatened to assault the congressman in an October 2021 social media video. And in a May 2022 post, he allegedly said he hoped to kidnap Hern and his wife and wished harm would come to the congressman’s family.

During Eisenberger's plea, he admitted to the crimes and said he threatened to assault and kidnap Hern and his spouse with the intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere with him while he was engaged in his official duties and to retaliate against the Representative.

Eisenberger will have three years of supervised release after serving three years.

