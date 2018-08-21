Bartlesville judge resigns over accusations of abuse, oppression

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (AP) -- A veteran Oklahoma judge accused of abuse of power after he jailed hundreds of people citing contempt of court has resigned.

District Judge Curtis DeLapp said Monday he has "a heavy heart but clear conscience."

The Oklahoman reports that DeLapp is accused of gross neglect of duty, oppression and campaign violations among other things. He had faced an ouster trial in October before the Oklahoma Court on the Judiciary.

An Aug. 1 petition for removal says DeLapp had issued "in excess of 200 direct contempt citations ordering incarceration" since 2016, in violation of due process rights.

One woman was jailed for four days for eating sunflower seeds in court.

DeLapp agreed to resign and never again serve as a judge in Oklahoma. He keeps his judicial retirement benefits.

