Washington County crews responding to emergency water main break

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Washington County Emergency Management posted on Facebook a critical water main break near Johnstone and Hensley in Bartlesville.

According to the City of Bartesviile, work has been temporarily halted after a chunk of loose concrete caused damage to a gas service line in the area. Oklahoma Natural Gas has been notified and the roadway in the area of Hensley and Johnstone is closed.

Work will resume as soon as the issue is resolved. Crews will work into the night until repairs are complete and water service is restored.

Water crews continue work on a main water line break at Hensley Boulevard and Johnstown Avenue. Please avoid the area

They are asking residents to conserve water and restrict use until further notice.

Crews are looking at the situation now.

2 News will provide more updates as they come

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

