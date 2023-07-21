Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Barbie' release: Tulsa paints the town pink

barbie2.png
Posted at 6:09 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 19:21:10-04

TULSA, Okla. — Greta Gerwig’s 'Barbie' is sparking an interest in the doll for all ages.

"All the little kids are into it, but also it's very nostalgic for their parents,” said Kamryn Andrews, General Manager of Antoinette Baking Co.

The shop hosted an all-day "Barbie" party on Friday, July 21. The event featured a menu of delicious pink baked goods.

“A lot of families, and a lot of kids, all dressed in pink, they’re going to see Barbie today, it’s just super fun. A lot of energy here" said Chloe Smith, a front-of-house staff member.

Here's a list of 'Barbie'-themed events in Tulsa:

July 21

July 22

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7