'Barbie' release: Tulsa paints the town pink

TULSA, Okla. — Greta Gerwig’s 'Barbie' is sparking an interest in the doll for all ages.
"All the little kids are into it, but also it's very nostalgic for their parents,” said Kamryn Andrews, General Manager of Antoinette Baking Co.
The shop hosted an all-day "Barbie" party on Friday, July 21. The event featured a menu of delicious pink baked goods.
“A lot of families, and a lot of kids, all dressed in pink, they’re going to see Barbie today, it’s just super fun. A lot of energy here" said Chloe Smith, a front-of-house staff member.
Here's a list of 'Barbie'-themed events in Tulsa:
July 21
- Antoinette Goes PINK with an all-day Barbie Party
- Bike 2 Barbie: Nothing's Left Brewery to Admiral Twin Drive-In
- Barbenheimer: Common Tart
- Barbie Donuts: June's Donuts & Cafe
- Barbie's Dream Bakery: Kupcakz (July 21-22)
- Barbie Bash: Gas Petal Flower Truck (July 21-23)
July 22
- Barbie Ball: Chimera Ballroom
- Barbie Breakfast: Cinergy Tulsa
