BAPS releases plans in event of teacher walkout

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- Broken Arrow Public Schools officials have released contingency plans in the event that schools are suspended April 2 due to a possible teacher walkout over low pay.

The district said it is hopeful lawmakers will pass an acceptable teacher pay solution and restore funding for public education in the state, which would eliminate the need for a walkout.

The BAPS child nutrition departments will be feeding students 18 years old or younger at the following locations:

• Central Park Community Center (1500 S. Main St.) – 11:00 a.m. to noon

• Sequoyah Middle School (2701 S. Elm Pl.) – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Creekwood Elementary (1301 E. Albany St.) – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Indian Springs Apartment Complex (2177 W. Jasper St.) – 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The district also said it is their priority to make sure no employee loses compensation or benefits during possible suspension of school.

Graduation, prom and athletic events will continue as scheduled.

