BAPD warns of scam involving department's non-emergency phone number

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- The Broken Arrow Police Departments wants to warn citizens of a phone scam involving the department's non-emergency phone number.

A citizen told police that a caller from the department's non-emergency number of 918-259-8400 called and said the police department had received an arrest warrant for the call recipient and the person had until 2 p.m. the next day to turn him/herself in to the jail.

The scammer said the warrant originated from a complaint filed by U.S. Legal Support and provided a call back number of 844-298-6928.

Broken Arrow police said they will never call citizens to inform them of an arrest warrant.

