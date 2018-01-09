BAPD warns of scam involving department's non-emergency phone number
4:39 PM, Jan 9, 2018
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- The Broken Arrow Police Departments wants to warn citizens of a phone scam involving the department's non-emergency phone number.
A citizen told police that a caller from the department's non-emergency number of 918-259-8400 called and said the police department had received an arrest warrant for the call recipient and the person had until 2 p.m. the next day to turn him/herself in to the jail.
The scammer said the warrant originated from a complaint filed by U.S. Legal Support and provided a call back number of 844-298-6928.
Broken Arrow police said they will never call citizens to inform them of an arrest warrant.