Broken Arrow police looking for hit and run suspects

TULSA, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department is looking for suspects after a hit-and-run in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree near Kenosha and 145th Street.

Police said the suspects are two women, and their car is a red 2013 Dodge Charger with a black stripe and Oklahoma license plate NBN781.

The BA Traffic Specialist Unit is looking for any information from potential witnesses who could have been there during the time of the crash or anyone who can help identify the driver and passenger.

If you have any information, call the investigators at 918-451-8200, ext. 8259 or you can call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-585-5209.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

