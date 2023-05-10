BAPD investigates suspicious device

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — According to Broken Arrow Police, the Tulsa Bomb Squad has rendered the suspicious device safe. Officers determined the device posed no threat to the public.

South Elm Place is now open for normal traffic.

The Broken Arrow Police Department is on scene investigating a suspicious device in the roadway in the 7800 block of South Elm Place.

The Tulsa Police Department Bomb Squad is assisting.

The roadway is currently closed at South Elm Place between Fredericksburg and Jasper.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area.

