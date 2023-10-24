Man on the run accused of assault with hatchet, arrested by BAPD

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department arrested a man accused of assaulting a victim with a hatchet and strangled the person.
Police said 41-year-old Aaron Martin is suspected of the assault that happened near the 400 block of East College Street.
Martin is an employee of a restaurant near Washington and Elm. He faces charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
