BAPD arrest, charge man in kidnapping, domestic case on Labor Day

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department said they arrested a man who held a person captive for 17 hours Monday.

40-year-old Michael Hoss is charged with 1 count of kid, kidnapping and 1 count of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police say the incident happened on the 5300 block of South Hickory in Broken Arrow.

Hoss allegedly held the person captive and physically restrained them in the home until they escaped and were able to call 911.

BA police received the call and got a search warrant for the home as well as a felony arrest warrant.

Hoss is being held on a $75,000 bond.

