BAPD and BA Neighbors working to help domestic violence victims

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — October is domestic violence month and the statistics for our state are alarming.

Broken Arrow Police say this year they have seen a 9.9 % increase in domestic violence calls for service and a 15 % increase in domestic violence reports compared to last year.

“Oklahoma is number one, leading the nation in domestic violence and number 2 for domestic violence homicide,” says Broken Arrow Police Captain, Josh McCoy.

The Broken Arrow Police Department isn’t the only entity noticing the increase. Megan Quickle is the Executive Director of Broken Arrow Neighbors.

The organization has been around for 40 years and has different programs to help people in need like a food pantry and financial assistance program. But Broken Arrow Neighbors also helps victims of domestic violence.

“Just the three and a half years I have been here, we have seen a dramatic increase of not only calls but of situations here,” says Quickle.

If the Broken Arrow Police Department or Chaplain Corp deems a victim or family is in an unsafe environment, BA Neighbors will pay for their hotel bill.

But the organization also helps victims through its restart program.

“If a client is needing a pan, or a blanket or small home goods like that, we have those things that they can restart their lives, going into a new situation.”

Both, also work with DVIS.

Captain McCoy says BAPD is taking proactive steps to address domestic violence in the community and connect victims to local resources and help. But the community can also help potential victims.

“Unfortunately, over the last year, we have had some domestic violence homicides within our community, and in some of those situations, we had no previous contact as a police department at those addresses. So it really comes down to if you see something, say something.”

