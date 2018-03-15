Bake sale held for Rogers County law enforcement battling cancer

CLAREMORE, Okla. -- Rogers County held a bake sale Thursday for members of their law enforcement family.

Rogers County detention officer Donnie Wells and Landon, the 9-year old son of assistant district attorney Zach Cabell, are both battling cancer.

"They have sure proven themselves to be there when we needed help," Sheriff Scott Walton said. "We would like to think of this as a band of brothers."

The bake sale is part of their "10-23" program. That is the radio call that signifies an officer needs immediate back up.

"At any time if any of our officers realize that something is going on within our family, they’ll put out a call to 10-23 and that’s where we all come together to help them," Maj. Coy Jenkins of Rogers County said.

The bake sale raised hundreds of dollars for the families.

People from the community donated sweets for the sale and bought them.

"Law enforcement are human," Sheriff Walton said. "They have needs and concerns and problems just like everybody else, but I think we are blessed when we face those tragedies that the community comes to help us."

The sheriff's office said they did not ask if Landon or Donnie wanted the help. They took the initiative and knew the two and their families would be appreciative.

"We’ve not asked them," Maj. Jenkins said. "That’s not part of our program to go to them. Our program is we know what needs to be done."

People still wanting to donate can go to the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.

