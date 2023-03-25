BAFD visits schools to share safety advice with students

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — When it's show and tell time for students, the Broken Arrow Fire Department goes all out. Fire crews dropped by Aspen Creek Elementary, Country Lane Primary and Highland Park Elementary Schools.

Firefighters talked with students in class about safety and calling 9-1-1 when where's an emergency. The children got to see the big fire truck, how to "stop, drop and roll" if their clothes ever catch fire and watched a firefighter put on the gear they wear for protection.

"They shouldn't be scared of us in our gear. They should be aware and obviously, know that the gear is to protect us and we are coming to get them not to scare them," said Firefighter Specialist Richard Teeter with the Broken Arrow Fire Department. "We want them to be aware of their surroundings and just be open to coming out to us instead of hiding from us."

Teeter says the school visits are all part of an effort to help teach children what to do in an emergency. During the visits, the crews remain on call in case of an emergency.

The Broken Arrow Fire Department coordinates the visits with Broken Arrow Public Schools.

