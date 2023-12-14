Bacone College Sheriff Auction called off

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The oldest college in Oklahoma is off the market, for now, as the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office recalled the Dec. 14 auction.

Bacone College is in a financial deficit after not securing funding before initiating HVAC repairs in 2021. 2 News previously reported the HVAC repair company filed a lawsuit for a breach of contract after not receiving payment for the work done.

Bacone College to go up for auction

The three year battle ended with the college owing Midgley-Huber Energy Concepts 1.5 million placing the school in the red. After the lawsuit ended the college tried to secure the funding however MCSO began seizing the property placing it up for auction.

MHEC a Utah based company, looked ahead to the auction as they planned to place a bid, the company's president said. He said if he won the property he would allow students and staff to finish the school year before taking over the buildings.



The Sheriff Auction required a minimum bid of 3.5 million, two million more than the debt owed.

MCSO told 2 News the auction is recalled until further notice. MSO did not provide why the auction was called off. The school shared its thoughts on the auctions cancellation in a Facebook post.

Bacone College is the oldest American Indian college in the nation seeing around 50-75% of the students being Native American per year.

2 News is working to learn why the auction was called off and what this means for students and staff.

This is a developing story.



