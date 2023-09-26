BA woman pleads guilty to over 8 million in wire fraud from OSU Medical Center

TULSA, Okla. — On Tuesday a Broken Arrow woman and former employee of OSU Medical Center pleaded guilty in federal court to defrauding over 8 million from the organization.

62-year-old Leslie Ann Ameen was working as a Telecommunications Specialist at the medical center when she allegedly committed large-scale wire fraud.

The United States Department of Justice said she arranged for the purchase of tablets, laptops, and phones from a telecommunications support service called Techsico Enterprises Solutions, LLC.

After getting funding from OSUMC the devices were purchased and she allegedly resold them for personal profit. The DOJ said she foraged the signature of her supervisor on the invoices sent by TES and falsely represented the use of the devices.

“Ameen brazenly defrauded a state-funded institution without regard for the impact it might have on the medical needs of the community it serves and its related educational mission,” said U.S. Attorney Clinton Johnson. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office together with our law enforcement partners will continue to hold fraudsters and embezzlers accountable for their criminal conduct.”

She faces up to 20 years in federal prison and could be fined up to $250,000 or twice the financial loss to OSUMC. She also faces the possibility of giving up personal assets bought using the over $8 million, according to the DOJ.

In total, she allegedly schemed OSUMC out of approximately $8,293,611, according to the DOJ.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

