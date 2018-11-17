BA teen battling CRPS finds relief in painting

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- A Broken Arrow teen suffering from Chronic Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), plus memory and vision loss, picked up an unusual hobby, using art to ease her pain.

"It’s terrible the pain is so bad," said Carleigh Yarrington, who is battling CRPS.

Carleigh Yarrington suffers from CRPS causing chronic pain in her arms, legs, and part of her face.

"If you touch it, it just burns really bad and it stings, too," said Yarrington.

Diagnosed two years ago after a cheerleading accident, the 15-year-old also developed short and long term memory loss. She constantly writing notes on her phone to remember the everyday details of her life.

"Bella is my dog’s name, and Tigger is my cat," said Yarrington.

She completely lost vision in her right eye, relying on the slight clarity in her left eye.

"It’s still really really blurry but I can kind of get around with it. I can try to work things out if I'm trying to read something," said Yarrington.

Which is why her mother was shocked when the teen picked up a new hobby.

"Ever since she’s had this headache and vision loss and memory issue, she’s been able to paint and draw," said Miranda Yarrington, Carleigh's mother.

"It’s hard to say how I do it because I just do it. I paint it and if people like it they like it but if not that’s fine too I just do it to have fun," said Yarrington.

Pulled out of school because of her memory loss, Carleigh uses her time to paint animals and flowers.

"I love showing people, too that’s my favorite I love their reaction to see if they like it or not," said Yarrington.

Using the little vision she has, she channels her attention on art instead of the pain, while trying to picture a cure for this painful disease.

"Whenever she hurts that bad there’s nothing I can do for her so this has been a huge help. We’re just waiting for her miracle to happen," said Miranda Yarrington.

Carleigh sells her paintings to pay for her art supplies, and help with her medical bills.

You can check out her paintings on her Facebook page, Carleigh's Corner.

