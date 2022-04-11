BA seeking federal money to improve 9th St. traffic congestion

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Leaders in Broken Arrow are hoping to use federal money to relieve traffic congestion on 9th Street.

The City of Broken Arrow is seeking $25 million in grant money from the U.S. Department of Transportation. That money would go toward widening 9th Street, also known as Lynn Lane, between Kenosha and Albany.

Right now, that stretch is five lanes wide, but the city would like to widen it to seven lanes. Three lanes in each direction with a center turn lane. The plan also includes adding a new westbound on-ramp to the Broken Arrow Expressway.

Businesses in the area are very familiar with the traffic congestion and frustrations.

An employee of Top Cut says the traffic issues add an extra 20 minutes on her morning commute. After work, she uses a different route altogether to avoid the congestion on Lynn Lane. She says the problems are affecting business and safety too.

“Sometimes we are slower because people don’t want to try to cross this traffic to try to get in here," Lupe Guerrero, a Top Cut employee, said. "I don’t blame them. I don’t want to try to cross this traffic and risk getting hit because some people don’t pay attention. I’ve seen several car accidents down through here since working here.”

Guerrero says traffic congestion is worst around the time school gets out and on weekends.

Broken Arrow Mayor Debra Wimpee says the project will improve traffic flow for pedestrians and vehicles.

Wimpee says U.S. Representative Kevin Hern sent a letter of support to accompany the federal grant application and U.S. Senator James Inhofe supports it as well.

