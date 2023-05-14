BA police investigating a homicide at a home; 3 people in custody

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department has three people in custody after conducting a welfare check Saturday related to a homicide investigation.
Officers responded to a welfare check at the 200 block of West Utica Square.
The Broken Arrow Police Department would like to thank the Tulsa Police Department for their assistance.
The investigation is ongoing.
