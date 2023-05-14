Watch Now
BA police investigating a homicide at a home; 3 people in custody

Posted at 1:05 PM, May 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-14 14:05:03-04

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department has three people in custody after conducting a welfare check Saturday related to a homicide investigation.

Officers responded to a welfare check at the 200 block of West Utica Square.

The Broken Arrow Police Department would like to thank the Tulsa Police Department for their assistance.

The investigation is ongoing.

