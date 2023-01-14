BA Officer helps put teen on better path

TULSA, Okla. — A Broken Arrow High School student says her encounter with a local police officer changed the course of her life, for the better. The student met the officer a year ago, after residents in a BA neighborhood called the cops.

Isabel Zunun says one year ago she and her friend were participating in a TikTok challenge in a BA neighborhood.

“Kids my age would go get plates and write down things they regret and things like that and they smashed it to a famous song,” says Zunun.

A BA resident called police and officer Stanton responded. Zunun’s friend forgot her cell phone at the scene, and they had to go back.

That’s where they met officer Stanton for the first time. The officer made the girls clean up the broken plates and go home. But Zunun says it was that night, and that officer, who changed the course of her life…

“For some reason I thought ‘I’m a bad person for making this mistake’. But she helped me realize kids my age make mistakes and we can come through it,” says Zunun.

Zunun is now in Tulsa Tech’s criminal justice program. Once she graduates from high school and the program, she’ll start her journey in law enforcement as a detention officer at David L. Moss for the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

Then, perhaps follow the same path as the officer who put Zunun on this one.

“I want to join the Broken Arrow Police Department and hopefully help like, the child predator,” says Zunun.

This week, officer Stanton signed a plate for Zunus. A simple reminder, you are not your mistakes, and change is always possible.

