BA man arrested for indecent proposal to child

BROKEN ARROW - A Broken Arrow man is accused of indecent proposal to a minor after the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office says he intended to meet someone he believed was 15.

Investigators say Steven Lindsey was posing as a 19 year old online and used a fake name to meet underage people.

Lindsey was booked on several counts - including attempting to procure child pornography.

