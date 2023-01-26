BA Expressway pothole causing flat tires

TULSA, Okla. — Several drivers have to replace their tires after getting a flat from a pothole on the Broken Arrow Expressway.

It’s located near the Utica exit headed eastbound. 2 News Oklahoma drove the highway and found the pothole. It is located in a construction zone area and it is a deep one but it's hard to notice as it’s mixed in with other road blemishes.

One of the worst parts about it is that after hitting the pothole, the next exit to get off the highway is 15th street which is about a mile further.

On Wednesday along, at least five drivers fell victim to this pothole leaving them to be towed away. Nicole Klopp was one of those driver. She was headed into work when it happened.

“Nobody was ahead of me, so I didn’t see anybody else hit the pothole. I had no idea it was there," Klopp said. "It was sunset so there were shadows on the road. I hit the pothole and immediately I hear noises and my tire pressure drops to zero, so I have to go half a mile before I could exit the highway.”

She says after pulling off to a safe place, she saw her tire had a big tear in it, and there was no spare in her trunk.She is frustrated and this made her to be late for work, tows were up to a 2 hour wait, and now she has to pay for a new tire.

“Obviously our roads need some major work. I mean four flat tires in the span of half an hour is not drivers fault. It's obviously a road hazard and it's not okay,” Klopp said.

The spot this pothole is in is a work area as the Oklahoma Department of Transportation is doing a pavement rehabilitation project. 2 News reached out to ODOT, and officials tell us the contractor of the work zone is responsible for surface repairs.

The department also says the contractor did some pothole repairs Wednesday after reports of flat tires but that was done earlier in the day before these five cars were affected.

So anyone driving this area should be aware, and if you see a pothole, you can report one to ODOT at (918) 838-9933.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --