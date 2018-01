TULSA COUNTY-Avery Drive in Tulsa County is closed again on Tuesday.



The road is close from 65th West Ave. to Hwy 97.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is working at least two accidents.

County crews drove the road at 5:15am and found it clear.



Fog moving in from the river has since froze on the ground and iced the roadway.



Road will remain closed until it thaws.



