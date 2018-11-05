Average US price of gas drops 8 cents per gallon to $2.85

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) -- The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped 8 cents a gallon over the past two weeks, to $2.85.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that falling crude oil prices are the main reason for the decrease at the pump.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.82 a gallon in Honolulu, Hawaii. The lowest average is $2.39 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The average price of diesel fell a penny over the past two weeks, to $3.31.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: