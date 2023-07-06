Avant residents step up to help community with first response calls

AVANT, Okla. — Osage County is still looking to contract an ambulance service for the area.

But in the meantime, surrounding towns like Skiatook, Bartlesville and Hominy are helping the county and the town of Avant out by responding to calls.

Meanwhile, the town of Avant has added a new paramedic, and is adding two EMTs. The new additions come after the ambulance service Osage County used increased their price from $18,000 a month, to $30,000 a month.

So, the residents in Avant are stepping up.

2 of the firefighters went through EMT training and are now just waiting to take their state certification test.

“As soon as they pass that, they will be EMTs. We have a qualified EMR, and as of last Monday night, we put a paramedic on staff,” says Mayor Shearl Brinson.

Mayor Brinson says the first responders have already been working hard for the community.

“We’ve had no fire calls and seven medical calls this month, so they have turned more into a medical response than fire department.”

And all of those stepping in, and responding to the medical calls, are volunteers.

Mayor Brinson says having people volunteer for positions like EMT, paramedics and EMRs is crucial for communities like Avant.

