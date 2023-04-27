Autism Foundation of Oklahoma visits area organizations to provide support, resources

TULSA, Okla. — The Autism Foundation of Oklahoma is making stops across Green Country to share its mission of providing support and resources to communities looking for ways to better the lives of those with autism and developmental disabilities.

It’s doing so through a new program called “On the Road with AFO”, a statewide outreach and support strategy.

The team is making several stops at organizations that support those with autism and developmental disabilities. The first stop was at the Bridges Foundation in Jenks, where those with developmental disabilities can gain vocational training, grow life skills, and increase independence.

The AFO team met with leaders of the foundation to see what resources they have, learn about their programs, and gather information to provide support. This includes providing resources available to families of a loved one with autism, as well as opportunities for getting involved with area organizations, programs, and events.

"We have a provider shortage in the state servicing our autism population in Oklahoma,” Emily Scott, the Executive Director of AFO, said. “We often hear, 'I'm waiting a long time for a diagnosis, or I can't find a provider in my area. I'm having to drive a long way.' So those are important things for us to learn because we also do a lot of advocacy at our organization. We go to the legislature. We talk to our lawmakers about what is impacting our community."

On the Road with AFO is always open to hearing from other organizations and wants to meet and learn from Oklahoma families and individuals to improve the needs of those with autism or developmental disabilities in their area of the state.

AFO is looking for local or state organizations, businesses, schools, daycares, and support groups who are interested in learning more about their services.

The goal is to give a voice to every county across the state so they can get the help they need.

