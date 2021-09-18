Authorities searching for inmate who walked way from correctional center

HODGEN, Okla — Authorities are currently searching for an inmate, Rodney Williams, who walked away from the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center.

Williams had placed a dummy on his bed and covered it with a blanket.

Staff completed a sweep of the outside buildings and grounds, he was last seen at 1:00 p.m. when his unit was released for lunch.

Rodney Williams is a 38 year-old black male serving a 15 year sentence in a case out of Tulsa County for Trafficking a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Williams is a validated Hoover Crip.

