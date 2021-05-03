Authorities search for inmate that walked away from prison

BOLEY, Okla. — Authorities have issued a statement to the public to be on the lookout for an inmate that walked away from the John Lilley Correctional Center in Boley, Okla.

At approximately 6:06 p.m., Sunday evening, staff discovered that inmate Robert Wileman was missing.

Wileman is a 43 year-old white male serving 40 years for Rape in the First Degree out of Oklahoma County and Carrying Contraband into a Jail out of Cleveland County.

