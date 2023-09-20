Pursuit with homicide suspect leads to fiery car crash on I-44, suspect dead

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities responded to a fiery car crash on I-44 near the Hard Rock Casino, on Wednesday.

2 News spoke to Chief Benight of Catoosa Police Department following the incident. Benight said the male driver was a suspect of homicides in Illinois. He said police were also looking for a missing woman at the time of the crash possibly connected to this man.

Flock camera systems detected the vehicle which was driving westbound on I-44.

Police were able to locate the suspect who fled hitting another car and then crashing against the center barrier. The crash caused the car to catch on fire, fully engulfing it in flames. While on fire Benight said no one got out of the vehicle. The driver was dead on the scene.

The woman in injured and was taken to the hospital being treated for her injuries. We do not know the extent of her injuries at this time.

The wreck is causing the Will Rogers Turnpike to be diverted southbound onto the Creek Turnpike and not allowing traffic onto I-44 westbound coming westbound on the Will Rogers Turnpike. Traffic is still backed up for miles.

Police are asking for people to avoid the area as they investigate.

2 News crews are on the scene and will provide updates as they come in.

