TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department and Tulsa Police Department are asking for help identifying two people who broke in and set fire to California Wheels and Tires at 4638 E. Admiral Pl.

TFD said around 4:15 a.m. on Jan. 9, fire crews responded to a large fire at the tire shop.

Security cameras captured two people breaking into the building and pouring a flammable liquid by the door.

In a video released by TFD, one person walked out of the building while the other used a lighter to ignite the liquid. The video shows a second person quickly leaving the doorway, narrowly escaping the large flames.

TFD released security camera video:

Authorities look for suspects after large fire at tire shop

TFD said the two people left the scene seconds before TPD arrived. Authorities are asking for help obtaining additional footage and information from the public.

If anyone recognizes the two people or the car they were in, contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

