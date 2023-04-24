Authorities investigating after body found near 71st and Trenton

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police and fire are investigating after the body of young woman was found near 71st and Trenton Monday morning.

Officers said the woman was in her 20's and they believe she was homeless.

Investigators didn't see any obvious sign of trauma or cause of death. A full autopsy will determine her cause of death.

The body was found by people in the area around 11:20 a.m.

