Authorities investigate teen girl shot by teen boy in Broken Arrow

KJRH
Posted at 9:05 AM, Aug 29, 2023
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 15-year-old girl was shot by a 15-year-old boy overnight on Aug. 29.

Deputies said around 1:30 a.m., they responded to a home near East 31st Street and South 209th East Avenue.

There, they learned the teen boy had snuck into the teen girl's bedroom window. WCSO said, "at some point a firearm discharged in the residence, striking the victim."

The teen girl is in critical condition at a Tulsa hospital and the teen boy is in custody.

Deputies said investigators are still working to learn the teens' relationship.

This is a developing story.

