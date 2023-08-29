Authorities investigate teen girl shot by teen boy in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 15-year-old girl was shot by a 15-year-old boy overnight on Aug. 29.

Deputies said around 1:30 a.m., they responded to a home near East 31st Street and South 209th East Avenue.

There, they learned the teen boy had snuck into the teen girl's bedroom window. WCSO said, "at some point a firearm discharged in the residence, striking the victim."

The teen girl is in critical condition at a Tulsa hospital and the teen boy is in custody.

Deputies said investigators are still working to learn the teens' relationship.

This is a developing story.

