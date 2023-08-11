Aug. 11 reminds public to call 811 before digging

TULSA, Okla. — August 11 is National Safe Digging Day.

It's a day advocating for safe digging and a day to remind people to call the 811 hotline to avoid hitting utility lines.

It's a simple, easy thing to do, and it's a free service that operates with the mission of prevention.

Okie 811 wants to help you locate buried utilities so you don't hit them, and it doesn't matter how small or big the project is. The rule of thumb is to call before any digging and do it at least three days before you plan to dig.

When you call, you will get to a representative who will create a ticket. They will then send out the appropriate utility companies to your location to check for lines like water, electric, and natural gas.

Then after markings are made, you should confirm that all facility operators listed on your ticket have responded with either marks on the ground and/or communication through the ticket or you before starting.

When you do start your project, respect the markings and only hand dig within 24 inches of the marks until the line is exposed.

It's also important to note that calling 811 before digging is a law known as the Oklahoma Underground Damage Prevention Act.

If you don't follow this law and hit a line, you could cause a big issue not just for yourself but for your neighborhood.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

