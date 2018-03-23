Attorneys of Bixby football players ask for case to be moved to juvenile justice system

BIXBY, Okla. -- Attorneys for four Bixby football players accused of raping a teammate filed a motion Friday to transfer the case to the juvenile justice system.

The teenagers, Samuel Lakin, 17, William Thomas, 17 Colten Cable, 17 and Joe Wood, 17, are accused of assaulting a teammate with a pool stick during a team function at the home of former Bixby school superintendent Kyle Wood.

In the motion, attorneys say that the juveniles have no prior contact with the criminal justice or juvenile justice systems, are lifelong good students with no disciplinary problems, and are amenable, if necessary to rehabilitation methods.

BREAKING: Attorneys for Bixby High School football players accused of rape file a joint motion for certification as a juvenile. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/DJEDK5yHHj — Katie Wisely (@KatieWiselyTV) March 23, 2018

The teens were each charged with second-degree rape by instrumentation. The teens' next court appearance is set for April 17.

