Attorneys of Bixby football players ask for case to be moved to juvenile justice system
11:35 AM, Mar 23, 2018
BIXBY, Okla. -- Attorneys for four Bixby football players accused of raping a teammate filed a motion Friday to transfer the case to the juvenile justice system.
The teenagers, Samuel Lakin, 17, William Thomas, 17 Colten Cable, 17 and Joe Wood, 17, are accused of assaulting a teammate with a pool stick during a team function at the home of former Bixby school superintendent Kyle Wood.
In the motion, attorneys say that the juveniles have no prior contact with the criminal justice or juvenile justice systems, are lifelong good students with no disciplinary problems, and are amenable, if necessary to rehabilitation methods.