BIXBY, Okla. -- Attorneys for four Bixby football players charged with rape are asking the Rogers County District Attorney's Office to recuse itself from the case.

The teenagers are accused of assaulting a teammate with a pool stick during a team function at the home of former Bixby school superintendent Kyle Wood.

The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office already recused itself from the case, and now the Rogers County District Attorney's Office is investigating.

The teens are in court again on April 17.

