Attorney: Jurors didn't believe agent meant to kill client

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) -- The defense attorney for an Oklahoma bail agent acquitted of first-degree murder says jurors didn't believe she meant to fatally shoot her client.

A Payne County jury found 42-year-old Chasity Dawn Carey not guilty Friday in the Aug. 9 slaying of 38-year-old Brandon James Williams. Carey claimed self-defense even though Williams was shot in the back as he was climbing out a window.

Carey's defense attorney, Emilie Kirkpatrick, told the Oklahoman jurors said after the trial they didn't believe prosecutors proved there was a deliberate intent to kill Williams.

Prosecutor Laura Austin Thomas says she stands by her decision to file the murder charge. Thomas released video that shows Williams asking why he was being arrested before he's shot.

Kirkpatrick says Carey plans to switch careers and become a photographer.

