Attorney General Drummond's office evacuated for potential bomb threat
Prev
Next
Sue Ogrocki/AP
In this Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 photo, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond arrives for inauguration ceremonies in Oklahoma City. Drummond is seeking to slow the state's pace of carrying out an execution roughly every 30 days, citing the burden the pace is having on Oklahoma's prison personnel. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 14:52:33-04
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Attorney General Gentner Drummond's Oklahoma City office was evacuated Wednesday due to a potential bomb threat.
This is a developing story.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Daily Headlines and receive up to date information.