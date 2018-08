TULSA -- Tulsa Republican candidate for Attorney General, Gentner Drummond, will announce his intentions regarding a recount after he fell just short in a runoff election against Mike Hunter.

Drummond finished the election down 269 votes out of 296,439 votes cast.

Drummond will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. in downtown Tulsa. Watch below:

