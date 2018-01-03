AT&T: Outage issue has been resolved

TULSA -- AT&T officials said Tuesday night that an issue affecting customers in the Tulsa area has been resolved.
Officials said the issue was affecting wireless and wireline customers, and was caused by a fiber cut by another company.
A spokesperson issued the following statement just before 10 p.m.:
"Earlier today, some Tulsa area customers may have experienced issues with their wireline and wireless services due to a fiber cut caused by another company. Technicians repaired the damage and service is currently running normally. We apologize for this inconvenience."