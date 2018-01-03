AT&T: Outage issue has been resolved

TULSA -- AT&T officials said Tuesday night that an issue affecting customers in the Tulsa area has been resolved.

Officials said the issue was affecting wireless and wireline customers, and was caused by a fiber cut by another company.

A spokesperson issued the following statement just before 10 p.m.:

"Earlier today, some Tulsa area customers may have experienced issues with their wireline and wireless services due to a fiber cut caused by another company. Technicians repaired the damage and service is currently running normally. We apologize for this inconvenience."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: