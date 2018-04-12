Ask Dr. Joe Your Pet Questions- Bubba the Dog

1:20 PM, Apr 12, 2018
15 mins ago

Dr. Joe and Bubba are answering pet questions. How do I bathe my cat? Does my cat have an ear infection?

Bubba is up for adoption. Contact Heritage Veterinary Hospital if you are interested in adopting him or other pets 918-627-8574. 

Sponsored by Heritage Veterinary Hospital

 

