Ascension St. John adds first mobile PET/CT system

TULSA, Okla. — Ascension St. John is set to launch the first fully digital mobile PET/CT system in Tulsa.

The new system allows the hospital to provide enhanced imagery quality and faster scan times for patients.

Positron emission tomography, more commonly known as PET scans is becoming more commonly used in oncology treatment. Allowing planning, response and neuro and cardiac procedures.

Computerized tomography or CT scans use a series of X-ray images taken from different angles around the body and computer processing to create a cross-sectional image of bones, blood vessels and soft tissues.

These technologies help monitor the effectiveness of certain treatments, pinpointing tumors and helping guide surgeries, biopsies and radiation therapy.

Starting in mid-January, the mobile PET/CT system will be available at Ascension St. John's Broken Arrow and Owasso hospitals, with plans to add two more locations in 2024.

