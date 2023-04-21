Artists Creative Fund applications open

TULSA, Okla. — Local artists and creatives now have a chance at $10,000 annually to test, explore and create innovative work through the Artists Creative Fund.

It’s all a part of the George Kaiser Family Foundation’s efforts to continue its commitment to the local arts. The goal is to enhance visibility, improve funding and professional development for local artists.

The foundation gives 20 project-specific awards of $10,000 annually to these creatives. It is to reward artistic accomplishments already in place and support the development of projects like dance, theater, music, spoken word, performance art, traditional and folk arts, visual art, film, and literary art.

Artists must apply to receive the money. Questions about the application process can be answered through the Creative Fund’s workshops and online resources. Applicants can find ways to receive help here.

The George Kaiser Family Foundation supports more than 20 art organizations in Tulsa and founded Tulsa Artist Fellowship, which awards three-year place-based arts fellowships.

Applications are now open, and the deadline is May 22 at 5 p.m.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --