Arson Annie raises arson awareness

TULSA, Okla. — TFD is reminding everyone to keep their homes safe during arson awareness week. Fortunately, the department has Arson Annie, Oklahoma's only accelerant detection dog.

The three-year-old yellow labrador is able to find things other humans can't. Annie is partnered with her handler assistant fire marshall Adrienne Seibel. They both help educate others on potential fire dangers.

