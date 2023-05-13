Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Arson Annie raises arson awareness

Posted at 7:13 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 20:13:57-04

TULSA, Okla. — TFD is reminding everyone to keep their homes safe during arson awareness week. Fortunately, the department has Arson Annie, Oklahoma's only accelerant detection dog.

The three-year-old yellow labrador is able to find things other humans can't. Annie is partnered with her handler assistant fire marshall Adrienne Seibel. They both help educate others on potential fire dangers.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7