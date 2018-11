OKMULGEE, Okla. -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a Tulsa man in connection with a shooting that happened in Okmulgee on Oct. 31.

Police said on Oct. 31, a robbery and shooting happened in the 800 block of South Rogers in Okmulgee. The victim was shot in the leg and robbed.

Kayla Newton, 27, and Tanaya Alexander, 25, were both arrested in connection with incident. The shooter was identified as Larnson Robinson, 31. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information about Robinson's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 918-756-3511.

The victim was treated and released at a local hospital.

