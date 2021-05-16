Arrest made at Bixby's Chief of Police Home

BIXBY, Okla — 20-year-old Hunter Hobbs was arrested at a home in Bixby Friday evening.

He was arrested for an incident that took place on May 8th around 10:30 p.m.

Hobbs is in jail on two charges, one for shooting with intent to kill and the second for attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

One of the neighbors tells 2 News that multiple law enforcement agencies lined the streets Friday.

Neighbors say they saw two SWAT vehicles and multiple undercover FBI agents who asked them to stay indoors until the area was clear.

Bixby Public Schools says they were also advised to put Bixby West Elementary School on lock down out of an abundance of caution.

