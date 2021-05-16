Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Arrest made at Bixby's Chief of Police Home

items.[0].image.alt
File
SWAT Bixby Arrest.png
Posted at 9:43 PM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 22:43:51-04

BIXBY, Okla — 20-year-old Hunter Hobbs was arrested at a home in Bixby Friday evening.

He was arrested for an incident that took place on May 8th around 10:30 p.m.

Hobbs is in jail on two charges, one for shooting with intent to kill and the second for attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

One of the neighbors tells 2 News that multiple law enforcement agencies lined the streets Friday.

Neighbors say they saw two SWAT vehicles and multiple undercover FBI agents who asked them to stay indoors until the area was clear.

Bixby Public Schools says they were also advised to put Bixby West Elementary School on lock down out of an abundance of caution.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7