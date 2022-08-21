Watch Now
Armed robbery suspect arrested on multiple charges

Posted at 9:50 PM, Aug 20, 2022
TULSA, Okla — Tulsa police stopped a silver Nissan driving in the area of South Sheridan Road and East 31st Street after they discovered the car was reported stolen by Catoosa police.

The suspect, Phillip Spriggs, was detained as the officers searched the car.

They found a machine used to make car keys, hundreds of blank automotive keys, and a large amount of marijuana.

Catoosa police provided photos of the suspect who committed the armed robbery, TPD officers looked at the photos and recognized Spriggs as the suspect.

Phillip Spriggs denied the photo was of him.

He was booked on charges of robbery with a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

