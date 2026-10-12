Armed man taken into custody after posting threatening videos at Tulsa hotel, police say

TULSA, Okla. — man was taken into custody after allegedly posting threatening videos on social media while armed inside a downtown Tulsa hotel, according to police.

Officers responded to the DoubleTree hotel near Seventh Street on Friday, Oct. 9, after hotel staff received multiple complaints about a guest's social media posts.

Tulsa police said officers reviewed the videos and saw the man waving a large-caliber revolver inside his hotel room.

Investigators said the man also posted private information belonging to his sister, including security details, despite a protective order filed against him.

After speaking with the man, officers were able to take him into custody without incident.

Police said the man later made statements indicating he had intended to provoke a deadly confrontation with officers.

Authorities recovered a Smith & Wesson .500 Magnum revolver from the scene.

The man was transported to a crisis care center for an emergency mental health evaluation.

No injuries were reported.