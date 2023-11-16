Arkansas river bridge project delayed, residents concerned

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — In September of 2022, crews began work to replace the aging east and westbound bridges on Highway 62 in Muskogee. The westbound bridge was demolished and construction is underway to replace it. In the meantime, drivers are using the remaining bridge for both directions.

Marlon Douthit is moving to Fort Gibson next month. He’s concerned about the bridge. Specifically, crumbling concrete exposing rebar next to the railing.

“Crumbling apart, visibly crumbling apart,” said Douthit. “We carry our families up there a lot and we wanted to make sure we don’t wind up in the water.’

He’s not alone in his worries. A Facebook forum shows many concerned about the bridge—whether it can handle the traffic and a timeline of completion.

“The residents would like some assurance that the current bridge is going to hold up,” said Douthit.

2News obtained the bridge inspection report. It was just completed in June of 2023. Overall, it received a five out of 10 ranking, which puts in in fair condition. A five ranking, according to the National Bridge Inventory, means the primary structure is sound and that there is minor scour or cracking.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation spokesperson T.J. Gerlach says the bridge is safe for drivers. He adds that Oklahoma has bridges in operation that are ranked lower.

“It doesn’t mean they are at risk of falling down,” he explained. “It means extra care, extra maintenance is needed for them to live out their service life.”

Gerlach says drivers should be able to use the new bridge by April of 2024. Then, work will begin to demolish and build a new eastbound bridge. In the meantime, he says crews are keeping an eye on things and that ODOT employees drive the bridge daily.

“Several of these people—if they saw something that would cause them concern, they would close the bridge immediately,” he said.

Progress has slowed on the project. Originally, ODOT gave a timeline of 2024 for completion. It is now estimated at 2025. The bridge replacement is part of a nearly $75 million project.

