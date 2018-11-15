Arkansas, Oklahoma agencies agree to clean up Illinois River

Arkansas and Oklahoma state agencies have signed an agreement which commits the states to work together to address concerns about water quality in the Illinois River.

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality says that the agency, along with the state's Natural Resources Commission and Oklahoma's Secretary of Energy and Environment and Secretary of Agriculture, agreed Wednesday to work collaboratively to develop a watershed improvement plan.

The agreement also committed the agencies to jointly increase cooperative access to data and water quality improvements, as well as create "science-based" regulation and permitting actions.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson called the effort "innovative" while Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin praised the "collaborative" effort.

Residents in the Illinois River watershed have complained of pollution from expanded poultry operation waste in northeastern Oklahoma.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: