Area non-profit providing animal foster-care for client's seeking medical, mental health, addiction treatment

TULSA, Okla. — An area non-profit needs animal-loving foster families to care for client’s pets while they seek treatment for medical, mental health, or addiction crisis.

Pause 4 Paws helps clients who struggle to find the help they need because they are weary to leave their pets, or don’t have anyone to care for them if they are away.

Christy Mueller, a Pause 4 Paws client, said that was the issue with her dog, Lilly.

“She's a little diva, she requires a little special love and attention,” Mueller said.

She said Lilly is her a saving grace.

“She became my emotional support dog and now she can detect when I’m going to have a seizure or a stroke and let me know."

Mueller battles mental illness and even experienced homelessness at one point. Her obstacles come with needed trips for treatment, but her love for Lilly comes first.

“To tell you the truth, one time I didn't even go to the hospital when I needed to go because I didn't have anyone to watch her, because she's my baby, she's my child,” Mueller said. “I want the best for her."

This is the case for so many facing homelessness, addiction, and mental health struggles. As homelessness rises in Tulsa, the need is even more critical. Social workers said 15 percent of those who are homeless have pets to take care of.

"We collaborate with a lot of different social service providers and a lot of the case managers that we work with let us know that a lot of the people that need to go into treatment will not go because they have nowhere to put their pets,” Clara Ndiraya, Executive Director for Pause 4 Paws, said. "We strive to remove the barriers associated with animal ownership so that people can get the care they need."

The non-profit does this by finding short term foster-care for clients with loving pets who've been referred by a case manager.

"We provide all the transport, make sure they're up to date on shots and fixed before being reunited with their owner,” Ndiraya said.

Because of this service, Mueller said it changed her life by easing the anxiety she had about leaving Lilly.

“I don't have any second thoughts,” she said. “I go and I get the help, and I get the treatment, and I don’t have to worry about her.”

Client’s pets are a driving force behind this organization's mission, but ultimately, it's about the people.

“We aren't a pet organization, we are a people organization,” Cindy Webb, Program Director at Pause 4 Paws, said. “This is all about getting people the treatment that they need.”

Webb helped start the young non-profit almost 5 years ago. She said the need for fosters is growing and hopes Mueller’s success story will serve as a calling to others.

“I have seen such a huge change in her, and it's so exciting to see the change in her,” Webb said of Mueller.

Pause 4 Paws has about 45 foster families and is always looking for more. All fosters are anonymous from the client.

If you'd like to help in other ways, you can donate to the non-profit or attend its 5th birthday celebration "Party with PAWS!" on April 29th. Information can be found here.

