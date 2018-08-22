Archdiocese of OKC investigating report of former priest's abuse

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Religious leaders in Oklahoma City are investigating a report that a citizen was sexually abused by a priest of the archdiocese in the 1980s, KFOR reported.

The former Oklahoma resident said the abuse happened in 1985 at the hands of a former priest.

Officials say they have found credible allegations against the priest, who was removed from the priesthood in 2002 and laicized in 2011.

The incident was reported to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office and the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office.

